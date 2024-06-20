Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $273.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $500.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.71. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.98 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

