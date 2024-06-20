Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 250 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.8% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average of $166.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

