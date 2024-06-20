Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 12,566 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rukmini Sivaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nutanix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $4,046,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 7,970.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 102,582 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

