RVW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,162 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $170.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

