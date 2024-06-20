RVW Wealth LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $218.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.18 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

