RVW Wealth LLC Invests $285,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $244.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.96.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

