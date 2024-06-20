Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 18,639 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $423,850.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,574,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,546,995.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $689,032.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

NYSE PEO opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,789,000 after acquiring an additional 909,398 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 482,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 103,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

