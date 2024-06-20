SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 897 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,889 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 4,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $187,264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HP by 145.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1,472.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Stock Up 2.3 %

HPQ stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

