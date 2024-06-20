SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,669 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $140.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.51. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

