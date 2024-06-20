SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 432,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
Shares of AMJ stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
