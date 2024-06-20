SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 432,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last three months.

(Free Report)

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.