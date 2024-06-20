SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,820 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $147.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average is $150.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,930 shares of company stock valued at $46,446,212. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

