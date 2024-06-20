SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,406 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $242.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

