SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United States Cellular by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after buying an additional 104,911 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,753,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,433,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,395,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 186,183 shares during the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

