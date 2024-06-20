SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,783,000 after buying an additional 219,728 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after buying an additional 325,154 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.