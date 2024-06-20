SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

