SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.