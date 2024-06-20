SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWO opened at $261.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.