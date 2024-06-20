SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ROP opened at $560.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $453.17 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.86 and a 200-day moving average of $541.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

