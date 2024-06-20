SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $107.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $76.88 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

