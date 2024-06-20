Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,802,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $3,287,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.41.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $454.00 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.35 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

