Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday. The company traded as low as $230.01 and last traded at $230.41. Approximately 1,829,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,719,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.60.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,470 shares of company stock worth $167,913,238 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

