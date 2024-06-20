Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $200.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

TSM has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $179.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $931.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $184.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

