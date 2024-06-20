Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.98. Sasol shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 77,119 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sasol by 10.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sasol by 13.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

