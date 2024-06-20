Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Trading 16.2% Higher

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) traded up 16.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.59 ($0.06). 4,236,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,514,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Savannah Resources Trading Up 13.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.68.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

