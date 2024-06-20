Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Insider Paul Crawford Sells 4,815,000 Shares

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Crawford sold 4,815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$149,265.00 ($98,850.99).
Sayona Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 28.58 and a current ratio of 3.02.
About Sayona Mining
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sayona Mining
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Costco Split History: Is it Time for Costco to Split Again?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.