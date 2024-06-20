Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

