Scott Huff Sells 12,117 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PETQ stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.75 million, a P/E ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.98.
PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $308.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.16 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.
