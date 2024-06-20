Scott Huff Sells 12,117 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PetIQ Price Performance

PETQ stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.75 million, a P/E ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $308.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.16 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetIQ

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after acquiring an additional 226,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PetIQ by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 132,450 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading

