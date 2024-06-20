SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.08

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.08 and last traded at $75.89, with a volume of 1162277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

SEA Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,525.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP raised its holdings in SEA by 56.1% during the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,802 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

