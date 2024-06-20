Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.21

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 9848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

