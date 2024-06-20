Severfield plc (LON:SFR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SFR opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.34. Severfield has a twelve month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 76.20 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £227.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

