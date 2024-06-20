Severfield plc (LON:SFR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Severfield Price Performance
SFR opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.34. Severfield has a twelve month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 76.20 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £227.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.43 and a beta of 0.81.
About Severfield
