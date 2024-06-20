Short Interest in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Rises By 5.0%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Enova International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enova International

Enova International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.