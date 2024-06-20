Short Interest in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Rises By 5.0%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Transactions at Enova International
In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Enova International Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
