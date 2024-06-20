Sime Armoyan Purchases 11,100 Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,221,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.75 per share, with a total value of C$321,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan acquired 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$510,525.02.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$577,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

MRG.UN stock opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.08 and a 52 week high of C$17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.