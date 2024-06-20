Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $96.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 163,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,165,000 after purchasing an additional 160,178 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

