Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Snap stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at $705,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock worth $19,843,735.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.