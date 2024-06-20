SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.10

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 96387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 27,500,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,863,000 after acquiring an additional 894,411 shares during the period.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

