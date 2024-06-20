SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.42 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

