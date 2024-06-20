Somerset Trust Co Buys 532 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $481.05 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.85. The firm has a market cap of $442.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

