SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 3.5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.14. 7,855,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 43,589,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOUN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,042.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,665 shares of company stock worth $953,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

