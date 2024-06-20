SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Holdings Reduced by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 919,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 891,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,574,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 356,862 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,950,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,900,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

