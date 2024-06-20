SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund to Issue Final Dividend of $0.50 (ASX:STW)

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.501 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.