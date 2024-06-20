SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.18

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLFGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

