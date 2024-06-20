SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.18

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Price Performance
About SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysiaand Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.