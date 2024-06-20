SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 411,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 139,722 shares.The stock last traded at $27.79 and had previously closed at $27.64.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $554.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

