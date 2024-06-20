Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.80 Per Share

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Speedy Hire Trading Up 9.9 %

LON SDY opened at GBX 33.79 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.54. The company has a market capitalization of £156.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,338.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. Speedy Hire has a 12 month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,412.96). 5.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

