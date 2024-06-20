SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 70.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.