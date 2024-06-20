Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

