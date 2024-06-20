Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 46,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 60.8% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $192,235,000 after buying an additional 63,824 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

