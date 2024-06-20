Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director James Augustus Manzi Sells 5,000 Shares

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50.

James Augustus Manzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$398,350.00.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 0.4 %

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$85.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.49. Stella-Jones Inc. has a one year low of C$61.85 and a one year high of C$87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7120805 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SJ shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.57.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Articles

