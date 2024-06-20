Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 2,700 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$39,285.00.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner acquired 12,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,680.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY stock opened at C$14.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.05. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

