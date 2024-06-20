Steven Scott Davis Sells 2,174 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Scott Davis sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $142,983.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,303,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Scott Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Steven Scott Davis sold 7,851 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $550,904.67.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR opened at $63.25 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

