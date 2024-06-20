Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Raised by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker stock opened at $348.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

